PlatinumGames promises surprises to mark Bayonetta's 15th anniversary

2025 is the year that Bayonetta celebrates its 15th anniversary as a global video game, as the first instalment into the series made its worldwide debut in January 2010. It did actually launch earlier in Japan, with a release on October 29, 2009, but regardless of the date that the action project arrived, we're now into its 15th anniversary, something that developer PlatinumGames intends to celebrate.

As noted in a post on X, we're told that PlatinumGames intends to celebrate the milestone with "a few things in store". We are not told what these will be, but they do say to "keep your eyes peeled".

https://x.com/platinumgames/status/1876073767564378490

In the longer statement on the developer's website, PlatinumGames adds: "Over the past 15 years, we have been able to walk alongside Bayonetta and the series' charming cast of characters. Bringing joy to so many people through Bayonetta has been an invaluable journey for us.

"Moving forward, we will continue to take on new challenges to create games that surprise and delight our fans. We look forward to your continued support of Bayonetta and PlatinumGames!"

With the milestone in mind, what would you like to see from the Bayonetta series? A new game announcement? Perhaps non-Nintendo ports of Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3? Let us know below.