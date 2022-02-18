PlatinumGames: NFT's have no positive impact on the users in any sense

HQ

NFT's and blockchain tech looked like it would swamp the video game industry, turning our video games into market places. Fortunately, the response from gamers have been absolutely brutal, as this isn't a future anyone has asked for, and more and more companies are now explaining that this isn't something they will impose.

Now PlatinumGames has done just this, and the CEO Atsushi Inaba wasn't kind with the phenomenon when he was interviewed by VGC recently, where he said that the developer hasn't "really been thinking about that", while adding:

"I understand it's a hot topic right now and it's really starting to gain momentum, but the way that it's gained momentum has been focused on profitability for the company, but with no positive impact on the creators or the users in any sense. So that's frustrating to see happening."

He also said making money really was the only pitch when sales people market NFT tech:

"The people who are trying to promote NFTs and partner with gaming companies, their conversations seem extremely one-sided. 'Hey, you're going to make money!'. But how does it benefit the user or the creator? If I want to spend my time on something, I want it to benefit making good games."

PlatinumGames' vice president Hideki Kamiya also participated in the interview, and had a razor sharp comment regarding the fact that Konami has embraced NFT's:

"If it smells like money, Konami's going to be there in a heartbeat!"

So... don't expect to see any NFT's in PlatinumGames' titles for the foreseeable future, although we suspect very, very few of you will miss it.