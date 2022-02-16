PlatinumGames is "totally serious about" reviving Scalebound

HQ

Ten days ago, we reported that Hideki Kamiya tweeted to the Xbox boss Phil Spencer that he wanted to work together again. He was referring to Scalebound, a game that was led by Kamiya, but unfortunately got cancelled in the end.

This is a weird thing to ask for in an open tweet, and when VGC, got the opportunity to ask Kamiya recently whether he was serious in his request, he replied:

"I think it's really strange because, to be honest, I've been in a lot of interviews since the project ended and I feel like I've said many times that I'd love to be able to bring it back. Having gotten somewhere with it, as a creator I'd like to see it to the end. And I hear fans saying they really want to play that game, which is too bad, and I want to give that to them when I hear that."

Kamiya continued by explaining that this is something that he wanted of his chest for quite some time now:

"That's something that I thought I'd been saying, or I'd been trying to say for years now. I've said it in interviews before and gotten no reaction, but now finally I got a big reaction, and I was glad to see that. But no, it's not a joke: I'm totally serious about it, yeah."

If this actually will happen is very uncertain, and would take a very long time to do as all old assets are just that now... old. Still, it would surely be a PR victory for Microsoft and surely they wouldn't mind an exclusive Japanese title.