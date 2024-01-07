Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

World of Demons

Platinum is delisting its Apple Arcade game World of Demons on 18th January

Downloads of the game will also be unplayable from 1st February.

HQ

Platinum Games has announced that it will be delisting its Apple Arcade title World of Demons on 18th February. Downloads of the game will also be unplayable from 1st February.

No official reason was given behind this decision, but in a short blog post, Platinum said: "We extend our gratitude to all players who have enjoyed the game since release."

Released on iOS and macOS in 2021, World of Demons is a hack and slash that possesses the same striking visual look as Ōkami. In the game, players assume the role of a samurai leading an army of yokai minions as they embark on a mission against evil.

Are you sad to see this exclusive delisted?

World of Demons

