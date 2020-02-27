Platinum Games opens a new studio in Tokyo

Just yesterday, Platinum Games has announced their brand new IP, currently known as Project GG (the details are not yet known), but in these hours the Japanese studio has made the third announcement (of four) expected for this period. The studio has, in fact, announced the opening of a new office in Tokyo.

The offices will open in April, and it will be called simply Platinum Games Tokyo. This is the first studio outside the borders of Osaka, where Platinum Games is located, with the idea of ​​further expanding their staff. In fact, Platinum Games Tokyo is looking for different professional figures, such as game designers, programmers, project managers and much more, to take care of the studio's first project, Project GG.

This is an important step for Platinum Games' future, as underlined by President Kenichi Sato and Atsushi Inaba, which however will continue to work with other publishers in third-party projects as well.

We just have to find out what the fourth and final announcement of Platinum Games will be.

Thanks to Gematsu.