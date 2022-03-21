Cookies

      Babylon's Fall

      Platinum Games is committed to Babylon's Fall despite its underwhelming launch

      "There are no plans to reduce the scale of development".

      HQ

      It can be easy to forget that Platinum Games launched a new game at the start of March, simply because that title, Babylon's Fall has seemingly fallen off the face of the Earth. The SteamDB numbers are a great example of this, as they show that the title is really struggling to pull players in, at least on PC that is (the daily peak is around 300 players on Steam, with Twitch viewers often being a tenth of that figure).

      Despite this underwhelming launch, Platinum Games doesn't intend to give up on Babylon's Fall just yet, and has released a statement that affirms its commitment to the title.

      Answering the question of "Is the continuing service in danger?" Platinum Games stated:

      "No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall."

      "Content up to the end of Season 2 is now practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond."

      "We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers."

      "We would like to thank all Sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall, as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!"

      Are you one of the few that have played Babylon's Fall on PC?

      Babylon's Fall

