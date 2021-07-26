Platinum Games has revealed details on Babylon's Fall's closed beta

Platinum Games has shared details on when fans will be able to sample the closed beta for Babylon's Fall. The closed beta is exclusive to those who registered to play the game early and it's set to be split up into three separate phases. Phase 1 will take place exclusively on Steam, phase two will enable PS4 players to get in on the action, and phase 3 will extend things to PS5.

Whilst we still don't know the dates for phase 2 and 3, Platinum revealed when fans can get access to the very first phase. In Japan, the beta is set to commence on July 29, in North America it will take place on the later date of August 5, and finally, in Europe, the beta will kick off August 12. Those who have signed up for the closed beta should keep their on eye on their emails for invites during this time period.

Have you signed up to check out Babylon's Fall?

Thanks, VG24/7.