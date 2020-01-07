Cookies

Platinum Games gets investment from Tencent Holdings

President and CEO Kenichi Sato insists this doesn't detract from the independence of the studio though.

Development studio Platinum Games has revealed that they've received a capital investment from Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd. "as a basis for a partnership", although president and CEO Kenichi Sato emphasises that Platinum will continue to stay independent despite the investment.

"We hope to use this capital to strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing. We also hope that this partnership can give us a wider global perspective, while still creating high quality games that stay true to our name," Platinum writes.

Platinum Games has worked on acclaimed titles like Nier: Automata and Astral Chain, and is currently working on Bayonetta 3 to continue the franchise as well, so it'll be a relief for fans to hear that they're continuing to be independent.

Is this a good move for both sides?

