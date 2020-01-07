Platinum Games gets investment from Tencent Holdings

Development studio Platinum Games has revealed that they've received a capital investment from Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd. "as a basis for a partnership", although president and CEO Kenichi Sato emphasises that Platinum will continue to stay independent despite the investment.

"We hope to use this capital to strengthen our foundation as a business and expand from game development into exploring self-publishing. We also hope that this partnership can give us a wider global perspective, while still creating high quality games that stay true to our name," Platinum writes.

Platinum Games has worked on acclaimed titles like Nier: Automata and Astral Chain, and is currently working on Bayonetta 3 to continue the franchise as well, so it'll be a relief for fans to hear that they're continuing to be independent.

