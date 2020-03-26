Platinum Games' fourth announcement is due on April 1

It has been a while since Platinum Games went radio silent, which happened after the studio made three announcements relating to its ongoing projects, including Project G.G. (Hideki Kamiya's new IP), The Wonderful 101 Remastered, and the opening of Platinum Games Tokyo. However, it seems that the studio is finally ready to make its fourth and final announcement, with the news coming via the developer's official website.

However, the date of this announcement would suggest we ready a pinch of salt, just in case, since we're told to expect more news on April 1st, a day well known for its practical jokes. We don't know if it's purely coincidental, but at least we only have to wait until next week to find out.