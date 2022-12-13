Platinum Games founder has no issues with Elon Musk buying Twitter

HQ

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was a complicated affair, and the drama didn't stop once the South African billionaire finally completed the deal back in October. Since then there has been much debate - both on and off the platform - about whether Musk's purchase makes Twitter a better place or not.

The debate has at times been very heated, but for many people it doesn't seem to matter much who is ultimately in charge of the social media site. At least that is the case for Platinum games founder Hideki Kamiya who, when asked by IGN whether he had any worries about Musk's purchase of Twitter, had this to say:

"None in particular at the moment. My impression is that someone with a clear idea of what he wants to do with Twitter now owns the company. I hear he's very much a person of action as well."

One of the most controversial changes since Musk took over at Twitter, has been a change to how a user gets verified. This process now requires a monthly fee of $8, but still Kamiya, who is often very active and outspoken on the platform, doesn't seem too fazed.

"I think it's more interesting if I don't have a checkmark at all. Even if it means lots of fake accounts pretending to be me spring up," a laughing Kamiya tells IGN. "I don't intend on ever getting one, whether you have to pay for it or not. I think of Twitter as like a pub or bar, where you say what you want to say, and everyone's on equal footing. I often see criticism saying that I should not be on Twitter, or that my account needs to be taken away from me, but please, just take that all straight to Elon Musk!"

During his long career Hideki Kamiya has been game director on games such as Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Ōkami and Bayonetta.