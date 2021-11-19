Platinum Games apologises to Microsoft for Scalebound issues

HQ

It was a true shocker in January 2017 when Microsoft all of a sudden said that they are cancelling Scalebound, a seemingly stylish action fest from Platinum Games, which was also a pet project of director Hideki Kamiya. Fans were furious at Microsoft at the time, even though we never got a good look at what happened at the time.

Now Kamiya has been interviewed by Cutscenes, and slightly touches on the topic of the Scalebound cancellation. And somewhat surprisingly, he says he is sorry and takes responsibility for what happened:

"I'm sorry to the players who looked forward to it, and moreover I'm sorry to Microsoft who had placed their trust in us as a business partner. I want to apologize both as a creator and as a member of Platinum Games."

He explains the events that led to the shutdown of Scalebound, and says:

"We were working in an environment we weren't used to. We were developing on the Unreal Engine, we also lacked the necessary know-how to build a game based on online features. The hurdles we had to overcome were very big. We weren't experienced enough and couldn't get over that wall, leading to what happened in the end."

We were also really sad to see the game being axed, but at least now we have a better understanding of what happened.

Thanks Xboxera