Platinum Games announces 10th anniversary event for Metal Gear Rising

Platinum Games has announced that on February 21st they will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the release of Metal Gear Rising. The title was released on PS3 and Xbox 360 on 19 February 2013, and more than a few people are calling for the studio to revamp Raiden's story after the events of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots with a remaster, or even a sequel.

This follows statements on Twitter from the actor who voices Raiden a few weeks ago. Quinton Flynn told us to "Stay tuned for more to be announced in the coming weeks". Now it's the studio itself that has set the date with a tweet.

We'll have to stay tuned, because 2023 seems to be the year in which we'll see a revival of the Metal Gear series, as at the end of 2022 Konami series producer Noriaki Okamura announced that several major announcements would be coming from the series. Our money's on a remake of the first Metal Gear Solid, or Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but we'll see.