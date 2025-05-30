Plaque celebrating Concord's launch being auctioned off at thrift store

HQ

We all remember Concord. The ultra flop that had Sony immediately questioning its plans for a live-service future. There's no point in ragging on Concord anymore, but the game's pretty immediate shut down following its release made it a bit of a unicorn. Some that had copies chose to keep them rather than refund them.

Moving up a step from a physical copy of Concord, one developer handed in their commemorative plaque from the launch of the game to the US thrift store Goodwill. As reported by VGC, the plaque then went to auction, and is currently sitting at a bid of more than $2500 at the time of writing, with more than 30 people having bid on the item.

The developer selling the plaque is named by it. Chelsea Grace was a member of the art department at Firewalk Studios, where she was an outsourcing and co-development lead. Firewalk has since been shut down following Concord's cancellation.

Reports differ, but it was believed that Concord's development may have taken around 8 years, and cost Sony tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars. After the hero shooter failed to attract an audience, it seemed Sony believed there was no redeeming it.

