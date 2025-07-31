Plants vs. Zombies returns in HD Replanted edition

The world is a brighter and sillier place when there are Plants vs. Zombies games to enjoy. This is what makes the recent reveal at the Nintendo Partner Direct all the more exciting, as it has been revealed that the iconic strategy game is making a comeback in a HD Replanted edition launching exclusively on Switch consoles.

Yep, soon Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 owners will be able to snag a copy of the very same game that has encapsulated fans for 15 years. We can expect the iconic title to return with upscaled HD graphics, but also bolstered with new levels, fresh twists to the formula, new secrets, and "15 years of never-before-seen franchise history at your fingertips".

In terms of the release date, the game is set to make its arrival on Switch consoles on October 23, and if you snag a pre-order today, you will be able to use the Retro Peashooter skin in the game. Catch the announcement trailer below.