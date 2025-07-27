Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is rumored to launch in October

HQ

Rumors are swirling about a remaster of Plants vs. Zombies, and all signs point to a surprise release this October. According to reputable gaming insider Billbil-Kun, a new version titled Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted briefly appeared on EA's Chinese app — and he even claims he nearly managed to purchase it before it was abruptly removed.

Despite the swift cleanup, the internet never forgets. The leak suggests that Replanted is set to launch on October 23, and will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. While EA has yet to officially announce the title, a reveal could be imminent.

Potential venues for the announcement include Gamescom in August or the rumored Nintendo Direct expected before the end of the month.

Originally released in 2009, Plants vs. Zombies became a cult classic thanks to its quirky art style, clever gameplay, and zombie-slaying plant roster. A modern remaster with updated visuals and quality-of-life improvements seems like a no-brainer — pun intended.

So, get ready to plant those peashooters. The undead might be marching again very soon.