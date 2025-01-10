Plantaform's Smart Indoor Garden uses fog to grow plants

HQ

If there's one part about growing our own plants and vegetables that we really loathe, it's having to go outside. As gamers and tech enthusiasts, we naturally fear sunlight and the great outdoors, and it's because of this that Plantaform's newest innovation at CES has captured our attention.

It's known as the Smart Indoor Garden, and simply put, it's a way for you to grow plants, herbs, and vegetables without needing a garden and plenty of outdoor space. The gadget has a soil-free design where a new medium instead allows plants to grow without being at risk of soil-borne pests and diseases all while promoting better nutrient absorption. It uses energy-efficient LED lighting to mimic sunlight, has an app for smartphone integration so you can monitor plant growth and health, and a sleek design with windows so you can peer into the enclosed space and physically witness how your plants are faring.

Now, you might be wondering how the Smart Indoor Garden can grow plants without sunlight or soil to retain water? It uses a technique known as fogponics, which sees ultra-fine mist serving as the medium in which water and nutrients are absorbed by the plant roots. Plantaform claims that this method is vastly more effective than hydroponics or soil-based techniques, as it both uses 98% less water than traditional gardening methods, but also 30-50% less than hydroponics. It even beats aeroponics by 10% too, and states that this efficient delivery will mean plants grow even faster.

The Smart Indoor Garden has launched in the US and Canada for $499.99. It's unclear when or if the product will be coming to the UK or Europe.

