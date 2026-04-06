Plans for a Schitt's Creek revival scrapped following Catherine O'Hara's passing

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We hope you've seen the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, which premiered 2015 and ran for six seasons, concluding in 2020. It featured several incredibly memorable characters, a concept that can only be described as unconventional, and, of course, plenty of laughs.

The fact that it was also topped off with first-rate acting from the likes of Eugene Levy (Jim's dad from American Pie), Daniel Levy, Chris Elliott, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara certainly didn't hurt. And apparently, there were plans for a sequel for a while. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the show's co-creator Dan Levy was asked if there might be more Schitt's Creek in the future, to which he replied:

"No, not now. Not now. No. No way. You can't."

The reason, of course, is that Catherine O'Hara (who played Levy's mother) passed away earlier this year. There were actually loose ideas about a sequel, but now all such plans have been shelved:

"Yeah, I was thinking about it. It's tough, it's tough being back. I didn't think that I'd have quite such an emotional reaction."

He goes on to explain what Catherine meant to him and says that her iconic portrayal of Moira Rose ironically led to tons of memorable memes, even though she barely even used the internet herself:

"Listen, for someone who wasn't on the internet, she knew how to meme."

Is it the right decision to let Schitt's Creek end after one of the key actors has passed away, or should the series continue anyway, in due time?