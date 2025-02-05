Plankton steals the spotlight in upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff film

There are so many SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff shows and movies these days that it can be a challenge to keep track of them. If you've missed that Netflix will soon debut a Plankton spinoff film, this is no doubt a contributing factor as to why, but thankfully we now have a lot of additional information about the project to share.

On top of releasing a trailer for the film, which you can see below, we now know the exact plot behind the film and also when it will land on Netflix. Set to premiere on March 7, the plot for the simply named Plankton: The Movie is as follows:

"SpongeBob SquarePants' tiniest frenemy, Sheldon J. Plankton, is finally getting his close up. When Plankton's latest evil scheme is thwarted, Bikini Bottom and the surface world become threatened by an unexpected danger. Now, before Plankton can take over the world, he's going to have to save it."

With this film coming up very soon, do you intend to watch Plankton: The Movie on Netflix in March?