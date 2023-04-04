Planet Zoo's new Tropical Pack DLC is out now

HQ

Planet Zoo's latest DLC, the Tropical Pack, is available to download now. Bringing in the Lar Gibbon, Red River Hog, Fossa, Asian Water Monitor, and Brown-Throated Sloth, there are plenty of new animals to deck out your zoo with.

Also, there's a new Career scenario, which puts you deep into the jungle and sees the return of a Planet Zoo villain. To celebrate the launch, Planet Zoo's developers will be livestreaming alongside specialists from the UK's Chester Zoo to talk about the animals and habitat featured in the DLC.

Check out the trailer below: