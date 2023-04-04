Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Meet Your Maker
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Planet Zoo

      Planet Zoo's new Tropical Pack DLC is out now

      Get a new Career scenario, new animals, and more in the DLC.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Planet Zoo's latest DLC, the Tropical Pack, is available to download now. Bringing in the Lar Gibbon, Red River Hog, Fossa, Asian Water Monitor, and Brown-Throated Sloth, there are plenty of new animals to deck out your zoo with.

      Also, there's a new Career scenario, which puts you deep into the jungle and sees the return of a Planet Zoo villain. To celebrate the launch, Planet Zoo's developers will be livestreaming alongside specialists from the UK's Chester Zoo to talk about the animals and habitat featured in the DLC.

      Check out the trailer below:

      HQ
      Planet Zoo

      Related texts

      0
      Planet ZooScore

      Planet Zoo
      REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

      "Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



      Loading next content