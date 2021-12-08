Planet Zoo's Europe Pack welcomes in the winter season and introduces five new animal species

HQ

HQ

It's clear that the folks over at Frontier Developments are feeling a little festive, as Planet Zoo's latest DLC pack is all about welcoming in the Christmas period. The simulator's upcoming Europe Pack is releasing on December 14, and it includes five animal species hailing from the region and more than 250 pieces of winter scenery. The pack will set you back £7.99, and the base game is required for you to play and access its content.

The creatures that you'll be able to add to your zoo with the pack are the Eurasian Lynx, the Alpine Ibex, the European Badger, the European Fallow Deer, and the Fire Salamander. The pack also includes the option for players to build their own Christmas markets and dazzle their guests with lighting and décor inspired by countries such as France, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

You can take a look at the trailer for the Europe Pack in the video above.