Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo welcomes five new animals from South America

Plenty of content is headed for Frontier Development's Planet Zoo and the simulation game is getting a free update as well.

Frontier Developments will take Planet Zoo's many zoo managers to South America next week. The second paid expansion introduces five new animals and 250 additional landscape elements. The plant diversity takes up a large part of this package, however, park engineers will also be able to recreate "mighty structures of lost civilizations", as the press release states. The South America DLC costs €9.99 and will be available on Steam starting April 7. We list the five animals that you will soon be able to house in your zoos below:


  • Jaguar
  • Giant anteater
  • Capuchin monkey
  • Red-eyed tree frog
  • Lama

The paid content will be expanded with a free update, which contains a function that fans have asked for since the very beginning last November: the opportunity to look at the pedigree of your own animals. Also included are the usual improvements and balance updates, as well as fresh plants and décor elements. In addition to this, players will find more options when starting a new zoo, for example, you are allowed to take over the research results from your franchise zoos.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Planet ZooPlanet Zoo
Planet Zoo
Planet ZooPlanet Zoo

Related texts

Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content