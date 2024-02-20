Planet Zoo shows off its console features in new gameplay trailer

HQ

Frontier Developments has just shared a first look at how the console-specific features will work in Planet Zoo when it debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 26, 2024.

As part of a new trailer, we get a look at how the controls have been adjusted and tweaked to suit a controller input, all while getting a glimpse of the graphics and visuals and how the game will be presented on a format other than PC. Check out that trailer below.

Otherwise, to learn more about this console version of the game ahead of its arrival in around a month, you can head over here to learn more about the various editions, the pre-order incentives, and how the DLC will be launched.