English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Planet Zoo

Planet Zoo shows off its console features in new gameplay trailer

The Xbox and PlayStation version of the game debuts at the end of March.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Frontier Developments has just shared a first look at how the console-specific features will work in Planet Zoo when it debuts on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 26, 2024.

As part of a new trailer, we get a look at how the controls have been adjusted and tweaked to suit a controller input, all while getting a glimpse of the graphics and visuals and how the game will be presented on a format other than PC. Check out that trailer below.

HQ

Otherwise, to learn more about this console version of the game ahead of its arrival in around a month, you can head over here to learn more about the various editions, the pre-order incentives, and how the DLC will be launched.

Planet Zoo

Related texts

0
Planet ZooScore

Planet Zoo
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Those looking for a modern take on zoo management should definitely give this a go."



Loading next content