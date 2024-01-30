Planet Zoo is coming to consoles in late March

HQ

Considering the number of years it has existed, the large amount of support that Frontier Developments has given it, and the fact that Planet Coaster is widely available on a multitude of platforms, it almost feels surreal that Planet Zoo is yet to be available on consoles. Thankfully, that is set to change very soon.

Because the simulation developer has announced that Planet Zoo will be making its console debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S toward the end of March. The game will debut as the base edition from PC, albeit with the many improvements and feature enhancements that have been brought to that version of the game.

Frontier has said that the console version will be getting each of the DLC packs that are present on PC, and that the first two (taking players to Southeast Asia and the wetlands) will be available at release for anyone who picks up the Deluxe Edition of the game. The Ultimate Edition will also open the way to all Deluxe Content, such as a Season Pass that grants access to the 14 future DLC packs when they debut on console.

As for the pricing of each version of Planet Zoo on console, that is as follows:





Standard Edition - £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99



Deluxe Edition - £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99



Ultimate Edition - £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99



Anyone who preorders any of these three editions will also receive three exclusive animals: the Pygmy hippopotamus, komodo dragon, and the Thomson's gazelle.

In terms of the firm release date, that will be March 26, 2024. Frontier will also be hosting a livestream tomorrow (January 31) where it intends to share additional information about this version of the game.

You can check out the console announcement trailer below.