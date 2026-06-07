Planet Zoo 2 Preview: An ambitious sequel that elevates the Planet formula

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Last week, Frontier Developments officially announced the long-awaited sequel to Planet Zoo. Considering Planet Coaster relatively recently got a dedicated sequel, it wasn't exactly a surprise this game was following suit, but nonetheless, getting to see how Frontier had expanded and improved on its Planet formula in a zoological sense led to a compelling reveal.

So yes, Planet Zoo 2 is real and on its way, with the game set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this autumn on October 13. We've seen the announcement trailer, we know that the game is debuting at a rather affordable cost of £39.99 for its standard edition, and now we can build on all of this further by also sharing some hands-off impressions after attending a demo session led by the talented folks over at Frontier.

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Immediately, after being dropped into this guided gameplay session, the first thought that stood out was simply how beautiful this sequel appears from a visual standpoint. The Planet series has never been ugly, but the leap from Planet Zoo to Planet Zoo 2 feels similar to the jump from HD to 4K. Every shred of detail, be it the rugged hide of an alligator, the individual feathers of a toucan, the way light refracts while underwater, how each and every curve of rocks and terrain stand out, even the added detail of the tourists and park visitors, everything is much higher quality.

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This is so immediately noticeable as Planet Zoo 2 is run on a new version of Frontier's Cobra Engine, which has enabled the developers to offer a "huge leap" in visual fidelity, but also to tap into advanced lighting techniques that by extension means an improvement to shadows, occlusion, general illumination, all elements that combine with the enhanced resolution to make for a game that is quite simply stunning. And I really do mean that as this game truly looks the part.

The improved visuals aren't just hollow improvements to graphics and lighting either, as the finer details shine through, with animals looking livelier than ever, biomes and park locations feeling almost real-world-like, water bodies receiving a massive upgrade. And again, this isn't just the appearance changes of the various elements, as Frontier has looked to improve the physics, animations, and mechanics at the heart of the game.

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What I mean by this is now animals move more dynamically, shifting between areas they can actually reach without needing to have hard-coded and rather robotic tendencies in place. Creatures will express greater emotional ranges and body movements that depict how they are feeling and what they need to feel satisfied and truly well kept. This could be as simple as a chimpanzee climbing more freely or opening a banana while hanging upside down, or even a tiger cooling off by lying in a pool of water. The point of these features is to make it so the player doesn't actually need a UI to tell them how an animal is feeling, as simply studying the creature should be enough.

This then applies to the other broader park elements of this sequel, namely dedicated aquariums and aviaries. Yep, you can now keep birds and sea life in dedicated enclosures you can freely customise, where the creatures will also act dynamically, with birds perching wherever they can and sea life moving through underwater archways. The one catch with this dynamic behaviour is that cohabitation can lead to grisly results, meaning you might want to be careful about keeping birds of prey in the same area as defenceless avian species, with the same applying to sea creatures.

With these enclosure types in mind, Frontier has hugely improved its construction suite so that players have greater freedom with how they place and manipulate items to design a truly one-of-one park. It's all still designed to be intuitive and accessible, but now you can scale and curate items to your liking, even tweaking interiors of buildings or placing community-made Workshop Blueprints, with this feature now embedded into the main browser tool. And speaking earlier about dynamic animal behaviour, the same word applies to the enclosure construction, as Frontier has placed an emphasis on customisation, meaning if you want to tweak an area, you can do so without needing to knock it down and restart from scratch. For example, you might want to increase the height of your aviary's netting, a process that requires extending the support beams. Now you can quickly do so without needing to remove all of the respective other support beams first, as the game will dynamically adjust to each change you make. It's hard to see any of these design tweaks as anything other than positive improvements.

Still, at the game's core is the Planet Zoo experience we all know and love. The aim is still to design a functioning zoo that is financially stable, entertaining for visitors, but also safe and suitable for the creatures it houses. This is all preserved but now there is greater detail, greater mechanical depth, more lively animals and guests, and even ways for you to enjoy the next stage of each and every animal's life. What I mean is Frontier has a world map in place that offers not just locations to build zoos, but also actual nature reserves where you can relocate your animals and release them into the wild to live out their days in their natural habitat. We got to see Africa's Great Rift Valley reserve where zebras and other iconic creatures roamed free with next-to-zero noticeable human presence. It's a lovely way to elevate the conservation portion of the Planet Zoo journey.

So long story short, it seems like Frontier has knocked it out of the park with this sequel. The studio is immensely talented at making these types of games and this sequel just goes to show how it continues to iterate and improve on an established formula that works. Zoo Tycoon may be a thing of the past, but Planet Zoo is a worthy successor series and this sequel might just be one of the greatest zoo simulation games we'll have the luxury to play. And there's where the catch does lie as we have yet to go hands-on with Planet Zoo 2 yet, so stay tuned for more as we head towards launch in October and no doubt get to see more from this project.