Planet of Lana to launch this month

Thunderful and Wishfully Games has slapped a final release date on Planet of Lana. As revealed alongside a new trailer, we're told that the cinematic platformer will be coming later this month, and launching on both PC and Xbox consoles, and as a Game Pass day one release.

As for the story of Planet of Lana, the game follows the titular protagonist Lana and her animal companion Mui, as they head out on an adventure to save Lana's sister. Taking the duo across a variety of exciting and spectacular locations including forests, deserts, and mountains, this platformer aims to be a visual spectacle.

While you can check out the release date trailer for Planet of Lana below, you can play the game soon, as the title debuts on May 23.