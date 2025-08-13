Planet of Lana is now a million-seller

HQ

Developer Wishfully has confirmed that its striking indie adventure, Planet of Lana, is now a one million seller. The title, which launched over two years ago, has now surpassed the impressive sales milestone, all shortly after the sequel was announced back in early June.

Speaking about achieving this feat, game director Adam Starnljus stated: "We're so happy that Planet of Lana has resonated so strongly with players. It was always a huge passion project for us at Wishfully, so the fact that it was so beloved by the community means the world to us. That's what's allowed us to keep this journey going, as we work on Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, due next year!"

When Planet of Lana originally debuted, it launched on PC and Xbox One/Series X/S, but since that day it also made its debut on Switch and PlayStation 4 and 5. The question now is whether Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf can outperform its predecessor when it arrives in 2026.