Planet of Lana II will debut on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch

When Wishfully Studios announced the Planet of Lana sequel earlier this year, the developer revealed that the indie sequel would be launching on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, all in 2026. There was no mention of how the game would tackle Nintendo's hybrid successor system, in part down to the fact that the announcement came prior to the console's launch. The good news is that Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf will take advantage of this system.

As revealed by Wishfully since, Planet of Lana II will get a Switch 2 edition that will launch in-line with the other editions of the game. The exact release date has not been commented on further, as we're simply told that the early 2026 window remains intact.

If you haven't already, check out the announcement trailer for Planet of Lana II below.