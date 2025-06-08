Planet of Lana II has been announced, coming to PC and consoles next year

As part of the Xbox Games Showcase, publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully Studios has just revealed the indie adventure sequel, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf. Set to pick up on the events of the striking original video game, this follow-up will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch (no word on Switch 2... yet), and Xbox Game Pass on day one too, when it launches on an unconfirmed date in 2026.

As for what story this game will look to unpack and offer, we're told to expect an "unforgettable journey" that sees Lana and her companion Mui as they delve into the ancient mysteries from the depths of Novo. This will include a new threat to overcome that will "put their unbreakable bond to the ultimate test, guiding Lana to confront her destiny amidst encroaching shadows."

For those curious if you will need to have played the original game, we're informed that this sequel is "perfect for new players and returning fans" and that it offers "an original story with touching themes of friendship, tougher challenges and evolved gameplay."

In this sequel, there will be stunning new environments and levels to explore, physics-based puzzles to solve, dangerous creatures to avoid, tough platforming challenges to master, and all set to a score that is coming from the same composer as the original game, Takeshi Furukawa.

Take a look at a few early snippets of Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf below, and if you are now encouraged to play the original, the game is available for 75% off on Steam until June 22.