Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf will launch in March

Developer Wishfully is ready to put the anticipated puzzle adventure Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf into the hands of fans. The Swedish studio has just confirmed that the game will launch in March, on most every platform that is available, be that PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, and even Switch 2.

The official date is set for March 5, but those eager for a taste of what's to come will be glad to know that a demo for Planet of Lana II is set to debut as soon as next week on February 11, with the caveat that this will only be for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions of the game. A Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 demo will be coming at a later date.

On top of these two bits of news, a new trailer has been released that you can see below, and in which presents another glimpse at the astounding and striking art direction and level design used in the project.

Are you looking forward to Planet of Lana II?