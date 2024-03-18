Planet of Lana arrives for Switch and PlayStation in April

HQ

We've known for some time that Swedish developer Wishfuly's acclaimed title Planet of Lana would be coming to both Switch and PlayStation after its release on PC and Xbox almost a year ago.

The adventure was met with great reviews and praised for its gameplay, theme, The Last Guardian composer Takeshi Furukawa's soundtrack and the Studio Ghibli-inspired design - and you can read what we thought in our review (or try it yourself, it's included with Game Pass). And now more people will get the chance to experience the fun, because via the game's official X account it is announced that Planet of Lana will be released for Switch and PlayStation on April 16.

We think you should definitely check it out, it's well worth it. Here is the game's synopsis to get a quick summary of the basics:

"A young girl and her loyal friend embark on a rescue mission through a colorful world full of cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure framed by an epic sci-fi saga that stretches across centuries and galaxies."