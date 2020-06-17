Planet Coaster to coast its way onto next-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Frontier Development this week announced that its theme park simulator, Planet Coaster, will be coming to next-gen consoles in holiday 2020. With that release window, you can expect Planet Coaster: Console Edition to be available around the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Planet Coaster is a theme park simulator where you can create and manage your own parks and roller coasters, and the series has since spawn Planet Zoo on PC (and the studio made a Jurassic World-themed park builder, too). It was first released on PC in 2016 and you can check out our review here.