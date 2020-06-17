Cookies

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster to coast its way onto next-gen consoles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will be with us by the end of the year.

Frontier Development this week announced that its theme park simulator, Planet Coaster, will be coming to next-gen consoles in holiday 2020. With that release window, you can expect Planet Coaster: Console Edition to be available around the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Planet Coaster is a theme park simulator where you can create and manage your own parks and roller coasters, and the series has since spawn Planet Zoo on PC (and the studio made a Jurassic World-themed park builder, too). It was first released on PC in 2016 and you can check out our review here.

Planet Coaster

