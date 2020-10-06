Planet Coaster: Console Edition offers players a free next-gen upgrade

Planet Coaster, the popular rollercoaster simulator which launched in 2016, is set to hit consoles later this year, and it just been confirmed that players on older systems will be able to receive a free upgrade for next-gen tech. Those who own the game physically can simply just enter the disc into their shiny new console, and those who own it digitally will be able to download the optimised version free of charge.

The developers also revealed the second episode in a series of Dev Diaries, and this particular entry spotlights the different modes within the game. You can watch this new episode here.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition is set to launch Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.