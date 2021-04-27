Planet Coaster: Console Edition is getting new DLC packs on April 29

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Frontier Developments has announced that Planet Coaster: Console Edition is getting two DLC packs soon: Ghostbusters PDLC and the Studios Pack, on April 29 to be precise.

According to the post on the game's official website, these packs will "bring even more fun and excitement to your favourite coaster parks. Discover new rides, new blueprints, a brand new mascot, and a whole range of versatile construction and scenery pieces to help you build your ultimate coaster park".

By the way, these two DLC packs have been released for the PC version of Planet Coaster before, so they are not exactly brand new nor exclusive for the console edition.

The Studios Pack will be available to purchase from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store for £7.99/$9.99/€9.99, and the Ghostbusters PDLC is set at £12.99/$14.99/€14.99.

For more details about these DLC packs, please check here.