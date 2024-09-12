Planet Coaster 2 will launch in November

HQ

When Frontier Developments lifted the curtain on Planet Coaster 2 in the summer, the studio promised that the game would be in the hands of fans by the end of the year and sometime in the autumn. Now, as we're basically in autumn, Frontier has announced the firm release date for the simulation sequel.

Set to drop on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on November 6, Frontier also affirms that Planet Coaster 2 will offer a pre-order bonus for anyone that grabs a copy of the game between today and launch. This bonus will include three new rides in what is dubbed the Bonus Ride Collection.

As per the editions of PC2, on top of the base edition that just includes the game, we can expect a Deluxe Edition too that also features the Vintage Funfair Ride Pack offering a further 10 attractions from a carousel to a wooden roller coaster.

Check out the pre-order trailer for Planet Coaster 2 below and don't forget to read our latest preview of the game here.