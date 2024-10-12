Planet Coaster 2 showcases the Mythology theme and limitless creative options

HQ

Planet Coaster 2 will feature water rides, flumes and swimming pools alongside roller coasters. But that is not the only thing new in the long-awaited sequel, eight years after the original game. The theming and sceneary options are much bigger now, giving you more options to fully customize not just buildings, but also rides.

Frontier Developments has shared a short video on Twitter, showing a speedbuild process and displaying the new Mythology theme.

Perhaps the most interesting bit is the first part of the video, when they build a huge statue almost from scratch, using body parts and giving them the shape and size required to make any pose you want, making your park truly unique.

Planet Coaster 2 will be almost limitless in terms of theming, building creation and ride decoration, to the point it may feel overwhelming. But thanks to the online options, you will be able to browse and download other people's creations to add to your park, expanding the creative options beyond the starting presents made by Frontier.

If you're interested in Planet Coaster 2, you can check our hands-on preview and our interview with their creators.