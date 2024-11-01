Planet Coaster 2 reminds us it'll be making a splash next week in its launch trailer

HQ

It's almost time to return to the jolly world of management that Frontier Developments is known for, as from November 6, players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S will be able to check out the simulation sequel that is Planet Coaster 2.

This game's big main attraction is that players will no longer simply be tasked with designing and managing incredible theme parks, as now the opportunity to develop and create fantastical water parks is available too. This is on top of more precise and creative customisation systems, deeper statistical and analytical options, and better and more vibrant and detailed graphics.

While we're hard at work on our review of Planet Coaster 2, to get an additional taste as to whether this game is something you should be getting excited for, Frontier has now shared a launch trailer for the game, where we get another glimpse at its delightful experiences. Check that out below.