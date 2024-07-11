Planet Coaster 2 is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series in autumn

Frontier Developments is returning to one of its recent fan-favourite series later this year for a dedicated sequel. Planet Coaster is set to expand with Planet Coaster 2, a follow-up that will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S only sometime this autumn.

As for what this game will improve on when compared to its predecessor, we can expect more precise and deeper customisation and building systems, rebuilt guests, more detailed and vibrant graphics, new coasters and themes, and even the ability to construct and develop waterparks too.

That's right, you can move away from coasters and rides and instead build a waterpark fit with a variety of different flume rides, pools, scenery options, and more. This will all be built using the standard park building systems, but there are some additional elements that must be tackled to ensure your waterpark operates without a hitch.

You can head over here to read more about what Planet Coaster 2 will be bringing to the table, and check out its announcement trailer below.