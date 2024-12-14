Planet Coaster 2 adds Europe's best roller coaster in the latest paid DLC

HQ

Planet Coaster 2, the ultimate theme park and roller coaster sim game, released last month on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. In our review, we praised the incredible amount of real theme park rides and coaster models recreated for the game, despite some abscences.

As it was expected, Frontier plans to cover those gaps via paid DLC. And the British company has just announced the first DLC (second after the Vintage Funfair Ride pack that was included in the deluxe version). Named Thrill-Seekers, this Ride Pack features two new coaster types and three dizzying flat rides: 540, Strike and Whirlpool.

The new coaster models are directly based on their real-life conterparts. LIM Launch Family Coaster by Vector -Vekoma in real life- is pretty much self-explanatory: it offers the thrills and convoluted layouts of launch coaster, but without inversions, apt for the whole family.

The most interesting one is the Ultra-Spin by "Big M's Rides" -parody name of Mack Rides, the company behind Europa-Park-. In reality, these are called Xtrem Spinning Coaster a relatively new model, that mixes the spinning cars seen on multiple family coasters with high-speed launches and inversions.

Only two models have been built in the world: Time Traveller in Silver Dollar City (USA) and The Ride to Happiness at Plopsaland de Panne (Belgium). The latter is considered by many as Europe's best roller coaster, and one of the most intense due to the speed, inversions and spinning of the cars.

The price of this DLC is 9.99 euros, less than the Vintage Funfair Ride Pack, that added ten new -and less exciting- rides for 18,99 euros, and was panned on Steam by the users.