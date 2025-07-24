Plane crashes in far-east Russia, death toll feared to be over 40

HQ

The latest news on Russia. A plane crash has rocked Russia as of recent, with Reuters reporting that in the early hours of today, July 24, an incident occurred that saw a Soviet era Antonov An-24 passenger plane crash, causing what is feared to be over 40 casualties.

The plane was a model almost 50-years in age, operated by Siberian company Angara, and the crash occurred in the far-east of the country in a densely forested area somewhere near Tynda. It was travelling from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda when it disappeared from radar screens, leading emergency services to scramble into effect.

Soon after, the wreckage of the plane was found, with the burning fuselage betraying its location amid the thick woodland. As of writing, there has been no update on the passengers, but it is said that the plane was carrying 43 total passengers, including five children and six crew members.