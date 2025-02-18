Delta plane crashes and flips at Toronto airport, leaving 18 injured

HQ

A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 80 people crash-landed at Toronto Pearson airport yesterday, flipping onto its roof and causing panic as it slid across the runway.

The dramatic scene unfolded when Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, touched down in snowy conditions at around 2:45 p.m. local time, only to flip upside down. According to reports, at least 18 passengers sustained injuries, with two in critical condition airlifted to a nearby trauma center, while one child was rushed to a hospital.

Video footage from the scene showed passengers walking away from the wreckage, aided by cabin crew. Firefighters were seen hosing down the aircraft, which had a dry runway for landing and no crosswind conditions, as confirmed by the fire chief. The crash occurred amid a massive snowstorm hitting eastern Canada, leading to delays at the airport. Fortunately, all 80 people on board were safely evacuated.