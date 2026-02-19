Plane 2 gets its wings clipped by none other than star Gerard Butler

So sorry to all the Planeheads out there, but it seems like plans for a sequel have been permanently grounded. The 2023 action flick saw Gerard Butler star as a pilot who finds himself forced to land in a warzone and make an uneasy alliance with a suspected murderer in order to save his passengers. It's classic Butler stuff, really, and yet it seems the action star didn't have it in him to bring about the return of one of cinema's great action heroes Brodie Torrance.

That's according to TheDirect, which recently sat down with Plane star Mike Colter (who you may also know for his stint as Luke Cage). In the interview, Colter explained that just weeks out from production, Butler decided he didn't want to do the movie.

"It just, last-minute, Gerard [Butler] decided he didn't want to go forward with it and there wasn't a lot of discussion about it," Colter explained. "He just... two weeks out, he pulled out and we were sort of left trying to figure out what to do. And eventually, that dissolved."

Colter revealed the Plane sequel would have focused more on his character, picking up where the first movie left off. "The script. Basically picking up where we left off, what happened to that character, and how'd he get off the island. That was where we were gonna go with it. So, I was excited about it."

The sequel reportedly wasn't going to be called Plane 2 but would have instead been titled Ship. It would have left Butler's character behind, but he was still expected to serve as producer on the movie. Considering his lack of involvement led to the project being shut down, we expect he was perhaps more involved than it first seemed.