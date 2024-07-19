Plan your perfect Kung Fu brawl in Devolver Digital's new roguelike

It is often difficult to make video game combat look and feel as cinematic as the fighting we see in trailers, and largely that's down to the former being completely chaotic and free while the latter is carefully planned and choreographed.

In Forestrike, the new roguelike from Devolver Digital and Skeleton Crew Studio, you get to choreograph a fight in advance. As shown in the reveal trailer, Forestrike's combat lets you see a couple of seconds into the future, so that you can plan your fights around your opponents' moves, taking them down in one smooth combo.

In the game, you star as Yu, a martial artist who is seeking to liberate his country's emperor from an evil admiral's influence. Across your journey, you'll get new skills and learn the techniques of five Kung Fu masters.

Forestrike releases in 2025 for PC and Nintendo Switch.