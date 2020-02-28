Plague Inc. removed from the Chinese App Store

In Plague Inc. the aim of the game is to control, spread and mutate a disease of your own (it's harder than it sounds), and given the recent outbreak, it has seen popularity increase all over the world. This includes in China, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and for a while, it held the position as the most popular paid iOS game.

However, a new blog post shared by Ndemic Creations reveals that the app has been removed from Apple's online store altogether.

"We've just been informed that Plague Inc. "includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China" and has been removed from the China App Store. This situation is completely out of our control."

And while the studio isn't clear if the removal is a result of the coronavirus, they are urging players to contact the Cyberspace Administration of China if they have questions.

The Studio has previously had to release a statement with regards to the game, pointing out that while it is supposed to be realistic and informative when it comes disease control and evolution, it is still just a game and not a scientific tool to be used to accurately project the spread of viruses.