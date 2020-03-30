Plague Inc. now lets you stop a pandemic, not just create one

Plague Inc. developer Ndemic Creations just announced that it is working on a new game mode, which is opposite to the original gameplay style that has proven so popular over the years, with the player's goal now being to stop a disease from spreading, instead of creating one.

According to Ndemic, the studio was asked by players if it could make a game that let the player work to stop an outbreak. Therefore, the team decided to develop a new mode in Plague Inc. that lets players have a chance to save the world.

This new update will be free for all players during the pandemic. However, the release date of the new mode is not announced yet, although Ndemic has promised to share more information ASAP.

In addition, the developer also revealed in a statement that they've donated $250,000 on behalf of all players of Plague Inc. to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund as financial support, hoping to help beat the ongoing pandemic.

"Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic," said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc. "We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19".

Do you like the idea of this "beat the disease" mode?