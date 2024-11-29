Plague Inc. gets a surprise sequel where you don't destroy humanity

Ndemic Creations, the developers behind mobile and PC hit Plague Inc., have surprisingly revealed a new game. After Inc. poses the simple question of what happens after the player of Plague Inc. has successfully destroyed the world.

In After Inc. you're tasked with healing the world after a zombie virus (classic) wipes out nearly all of humanity. You'll have to build up your settlement, gather survivors, and make a colony that can return humanity to some of its former glory.

Speaking to GameFile, designer James Vaughan described the gameplay loop a bit, saying: "After Inc. crunches a whole load of different things together and we end up with a pretty unique game which lets you build up a settlement in 20 minutes and improve your overall civilization at the same time for future games."

After Inc. is out now on Android and iOS devices, and the game will be arriving on PC sometime next year.