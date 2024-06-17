Place your bets for the imminent Nintendo Direct

HQ

The new Switch titles that will fill the remainder of 2024, in its final stretch until we meet its successor, will be picked up in a Nintendo Direct presentation that the company has officially set for this June. With the dust having settled from Summer Game Fest and the respective PlayStation, Xbox and Ubisoft rounds, the Japanese company has just two dates left to air its show: either this week, or next week. Either Tuesday, or Wednesday, as per tradition.

Whenever the June Nintendo Direct arrives, fans are already speculating on what it will cover. The most optimistic are hoping for the first in-action showing of Metroid Prime 4, a game that was unveiled for Switch but underwent a development hell including two changes of hands and which it would be surprising if it didn't make it to the manufacturer's next console. But what if Samus Aran shows up with Metroid 6 in a new side-scrolling instalment, perhaps developed by MercurySteam just like Metroid Dread?

Other, more conservative bets are on remakes and remasters from the Gamecube era. Since Metroid Prime Remastered was such a hit last year, it would make sense to see a less elaborate compilation of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption to complete Retro's trilogy on Switch. And speaking of compilations, it's been an open secret for several years that Nintendo had the cubic console's two Zelda's, The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD, coming from Wii U, ready to be released in some slot in the calendar. What better slot than this? Of course, there are others who would prefer to play A Link Between Worlds in HD...

Then there are the wackier ideas: is it time for the MIA Hollow Knight Silksong after skipping multiple showcases and becoming a meme? Will Grand Theft Auto V become a reality for Switch in the most glaring absence in its entire catalogue? And with the double surprise of LEGO Horizon Adventures and Civilization VI on the hybrid, will Microsoft counter with its reviled Hi-Fi Rush or wait for Switch 2?

We at Gamereactor know of a few games that are coming out in the Direct that we can't tell you about, but none of them are among these pre-show bets. What titles are you hoping to see for Switch in the remainder of the year? And what would be your dream announcement?