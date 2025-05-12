PKK disbands after four decades of conflict

Dansk
The latest news on Turkey. PKK has announced its dissolution, formally ending a 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state. The declaration, reportedly made at a congress on Monday, follows a February appeal from jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to disband.
The decision is expected to reshape security dynamics across Turkey and neighbouring Syria, where Kurdish forces maintain alliances with Western powers. For now, it remains to be seen how Turkish authorities and regional actors will respond.