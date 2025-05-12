English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

PKK disbands after four decades of conflict

Militant group ends armed struggle against Turkey following leadership call.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Turkey. PKK has announced its dissolution, formally ending a 40-year insurgency against the Turkish state. The declaration, reportedly made at a congress on Monday, follows a February appeal from jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to disband.

The decision is expected to reshape security dynamics across Turkey and neighbouring Syria, where Kurdish forces maintain alliances with Western powers. For now, it remains to be seen how Turkish authorities and regional actors will respond.

PKK disbands after four decades of conflict
KURDISTAN, IRAQ - MAY 14: PKK (The Kurdistan Workers Party) militants crossed the border to the Iraqi soils. on May 14, 2013 in Kurdistan, Iraq // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsTurkey


Loading next content