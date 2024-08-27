Pizza Tower comes as a surprise to Nintendo Switch today

You'll probably stop what you're doing right now and head to the eShop to buy it, but if you don't know why you should get your hands on Pizza Tower, we've got a quick rundown.

Pizza Tower is a platform adventure game where the key is to move fast, explore every nook and cranny and get the highest scores as you grab slices of Pizza with your protagonist Peppino Spaghetti. Featuring a visual style with 2D pixelated graphics reminiscent of 90s cartoons, Pizza Tower was already available on PC, and now also on Nintendo Switch. Check out the surprise launch trailer below.