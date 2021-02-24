PixelJunk Raiders is the next exclusive title to release on Stadia

Stadia's first-party studios may have now closed their doors, but it appears there are a few exclusive titles left to release. Google has just revealed that a new Stadia exclusive game known as PixelJunk Raiders will launch on March 1. Developed by Q-Games, PixelJunk Raiders is a colorful roguelike that sees you fight to protect your home planet from invading aliens.

It is, of course, the latest entry into the PixelJunk series that has started in 2007 with the launch of PixelJunk Racers. Raiders marks several first for the franchise and one is that it utilises Stadia's State Share feature to provide "unique asynchronous multiplayer gameplay." More details on the game's mechanics can be found within the following blog.

You can take a look at the game's reveal trailer below: