Pixar's Turning Red to land on Disney+ on March 11

Disney has made the decision to forego a theatrical release of the next Pixar flick, Turning Red. Revealed in a press release, the movie will instead land exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, when it releases on March 11.

It has been mentioned that for the regions where Disney+ has yet to release, Turning Red will still be landing in cinemas, but for places where the service is available, there will not be theatrical showings.

As for why Disney has made the decision to bring Turning Red to the service, Disney media and entertainment distribution chairman, Kareen Daniel said, "Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world."

Turning Red is a movie about a young girl who whenever she begins to experience strong emotions, undergoes a transformation into a giant red panda. This movie, which you can see a trailer for below, will also mark the third Pixar production to land on the streaming service at release, following Soul and Luca also getting a similar treatment.